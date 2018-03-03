Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction

to Google Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Join Autism & Behavior Services on March 3rd for the 2nd ANNUAL TRIVIA NIGHT & SILENT AUCTION to be held on the 4th Floor of the downtown Chattanooga Library.

Networking begins at 6 pm. Trivia starts at 7 pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on great Silent Auction items throughout the evening.

Event tickets include dinner and 2 drink tickets.

Dinner catered by La Taqueria Jalisco.

CASH BAR will be available.

Advance Tickets: $40 person / $240 per table of six

At-the-door: $45 person / $270 per table of six

Contact ABS for tickets: (423) 664-0903

ABS’ 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction will help offset therapy costs which are not covered by health insurance and provide updated technology for parents and caregivers.

Info
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
4236640903
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction - 2018-03-03 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.8

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 26, 2018

Tuesday

February 27, 2018

Wednesday

February 28, 2018

Thursday

March 1, 2018

Friday

March 2, 2018

Saturday

March 3, 2018

Sunday

March 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours