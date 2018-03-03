Autism & Behavior Services 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction

Join Autism & Behavior Services on March 3rd for the 2nd ANNUAL TRIVIA NIGHT & SILENT AUCTION to be held on the 4th Floor of the downtown Chattanooga Library.

Networking begins at 6 pm. Trivia starts at 7 pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on great Silent Auction items throughout the evening.

Event tickets include dinner and 2 drink tickets.

Dinner catered by La Taqueria Jalisco.

CASH BAR will be available.

Advance Tickets: $40 person / $240 per table of six

At-the-door: $45 person / $270 per table of six

Contact ABS for tickets: (423) 664-0903

ABS’ 2nd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction will help offset therapy costs which are not covered by health insurance and provide updated technology for parents and caregivers.