Autumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga hosts an Annual Autumn Children's Festival every year. However, this year we are inviting you to join us right from your home!

From September 29 – October 3, there will be online fun, family-friendly activities from magic tricks, martial arts lessons, a cooking class, face painting lessons and more!

Register for free or register & purchase a $20 Activity Pail with supplies for crafts throughout the week: secure.qgiv.com/event/racf/

We will have designated pick up times at various Walgreens locations. Locations will be announced after orders come in.

Questions? Contact Mary Pike at mary.pike@rmhchattanooga.com or 423-778-4359 or visit our FB Live event page at facebook.com/events/943370679408069

to
