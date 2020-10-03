Autumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga hosts an Annual Autumn Children's Festival every year. However, this year we are inviting you to join us right from your home!

From September 29 – October 3, there will be online fun, family-friendly activities from magic tricks, martial arts lessons, a cooking class, face painting lessons and more!

Register for free or register & purchase a $20 Activity Pail with supplies for crafts throughout the week: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/racf/

We will have designated pick up times at various Walgreens location. Locations will be announced after orders come in.

Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 from 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 3 from 9 a.m.-noon

*FREE to attend