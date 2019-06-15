Not Your Average Mutt-er

to Google Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Get your tough pups ready...The Back to MAC Not Your Average "Mutter" is coming to McKamey! Jump, climb, and weave through obstacles with your pup in our 1 mile course. We promise MUD and tail wags.... and lots of em! Choose from two course options: "Rougher" or "Weenies".

Post Race Party! Enjoy a cold craft beer, you earned it! The first beer is free, just show us your bib!

Registration is $35 per human (increases to $45 day of event). Dogs are free. One dog per human registration. Dogs must be kept on leashes at all times. Online registration closes at 2;30pm on June 14th. On-site registration opens at 9am on June 15th - Price increase $10.

Teams: Groups of 5 people that raise at least $500 will earn the VIP treatment! Including: 5 free event t-shirt, VIP passes to the 'Mutter City' after party, 5 extra beer tickets, 5 free Trailblazer trip tickets, and a framed Mutter Run team photo. Include your team name in your registration then share the link below with your friends on social media!

Not Your Average Mutter swag includes: Event silly hat, bandanna, hot dogs and post run snacks, and 1 free craft beer after the run.

Info

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4233056506
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00 iCalendar - Not Your Average Mutt-er - 2019-06-15 09:00:00
DI 16.20

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Monday

May 20, 2019

Tuesday

May 21, 2019

Wednesday

May 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours