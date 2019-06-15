Not Your Average Mutt-er

Get your tough pups ready...The Back to MAC Not Your Average "Mutter" is coming to McKamey! Jump, climb, and weave through obstacles with your pup in our 1 mile course. We promise MUD and tail wags.... and lots of em! Choose from two course options: "Rougher" or "Weenies".

Post Race Party! Enjoy a cold craft beer, you earned it! The first beer is free, just show us your bib!

Registration is $35 per human (increases to $45 day of event). Dogs are free. One dog per human registration. Dogs must be kept on leashes at all times. Online registration closes at 2;30pm on June 14th. On-site registration opens at 9am on June 15th - Price increase $10.

Teams: Groups of 5 people that raise at least $500 will earn the VIP treatment! Including: 5 free event t-shirt, VIP passes to the 'Mutter City' after party, 5 extra beer tickets, 5 free Trailblazer trip tickets, and a framed Mutter Run team photo. Include your team name in your registration then share the link below with your friends on social media!

Not Your Average Mutter swag includes: Event silly hat, bandanna, hot dogs and post run snacks, and 1 free craft beer after the run.