Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! In this one of a kind concert experience, young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends go on fun adventures to learn and meet new friends! Some of the hit songs include, Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On The Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance!
Baby Shark Live!
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
