Bach Choir Cantata Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir, David Long artistic director and conductor, presents its 5th annual Barnett & Company Cantata Series, focusing on J.S. Bach’s beautiful and expressive choral works appropriately chosen for the particular Sunday in the liturgical calendar. All concerts take place at 5:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal (663 Douglas Street at McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga). Tickets are $20. Students are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.chattanoogabachchoir.org.

The 2019-20 Barnett & Company Cantata Series continues with J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Part V, Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor to you, God, be sung), BWV 248, celebrating the first Sunday of the New Year. The program begins with Bach’s Prelude in C major for organ, BWV 547, followed by Orlando di Lassus’ introit motet, In Deo salutare meum (Psalm 62). Joining the Bach Choir and Orchestra are guest artists: Maria Rist, soprano; Emily Halbert, mezzo-soprano, Mark Laseter, tenor; Matthew Hoch, bass; and Patrick Rice, organ.

David Long notes, “Bach’s Christmas Oratorio , first performed during the 1734-35 Christmas season, is comprised of six separate cantatas celebrating the specific feast days between Christmas and Epiphany: I. the birth of Jesus (December 25); II. the announcement to the shepherds by a host of angels (December 26); III. the adoration of the child by the shepherds (December 27); IV. the circumcision and naming of Jesus (New Year’s Day); V. the coming of the Magi from the East to find the child "born King of the Jews" (the Sunday after New Year’s Day); and VI. the Magi’s worship with their gifts (January 6). On each of these days Bach’s congregation was inspired by a cantata that recounted one of these stories, commenting and reflecting upon the events and their meanings for the Christian individual and community. We are performing the fifth Cantata written for the first Sunday in the New Year depicting the Wise Men following the star on their journey to find this special child and King Herod’s fear at this news. Scored for two oboes, two violins, viola and continuo, the work begins with a joyful SATB chorus exalting God (Let honor to You be sung) and then relates the story with dramatic recitatives and contemplative arias. We present these performances of Bach’s inspiring music to provide an hour of beauty and respite on a Sunday afternoon; and on this day, to welcome the New Year.”