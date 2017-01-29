Bach Choir Cantata Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir, under the direction of David Long, continues its 2016-17 Barnett & Company Cantata Series, on Sunday, January 29 at 4:00 p.m., at Christ Church-Episcopal (663 Douglas Street, Chattanooga). There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door; students are free. For more information, visit www.chattanoogabachchoir.org.

The program features two works for the Epiphany season: JS Bach’s cantata, BWV 81, "Jesus Schläft, Was Soll Ich Hoffen?" ("Jesus sleeps, is hope now fading?") and GP Telemann’s motet, "Laudate Jehovam, Omnes Gentes" ("O Praise the Lord, All ye Nations") (Psalm 117). The Bach Choir’s organist Karla Fowkes performs "Von Gott will ich nicht lassen" ("I will not forsake the Lord") from the Leipzig Chorales, BWV 658. Joining the Bach Choir are guest soloists: Andrea Dismukes, alto; Mark Laseter, tenor; and Zachary James Cavan, bass.

The Bach Choir's Cantata series focuses on these beautiful and varied works by JS Bach in a concert lasting about an hour, offering an opportunity for contemplation and reflection.