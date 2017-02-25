Bach to the Future Mardi Gras Gala

Those who wish to fully indulge their celebratory instincts are invited to come to the Walden Club early and take advantage of the pre-Mardi Gras party at 5:30 p.m. Revelers will be inspired by

the River City Red Hots.

Master of Ceremonies Greg Rambin will call the festivities to order at 7:00 p.m. Guests are invitedto compete for the title of “Best Mask” and dance to the music of Booker T. Scruggs, as well as

enjoy complimentary wine with the Walden Club’s elegant, New Orleans style four course dinner. Additional entertainment will be provided by our mystery performer.

Door prizes will be presented throughout the evening, and guests will be invited to bid on a variety of items during the Live Auction.

Reservations are required and can be made through February 17. Tables of 10 are available for $1,000. Individual reservations are $100.

For more information, please visit the choir’s website at www.chattanoogabachchoir.org, e-mail chattanoogabachchoir@comcast.net or call 423.902.9191.