× Expand The Chattery Back to the Drawing Board

Have you ever tried to draw something and the size is way off? Too large? Too small? In this “live” class, you will be guided through building on your basic contour drawing techniques for doing observational drawing based on your own 3D objects. It will focus on how to better approach proportions for drawing.

We will work with examining objects of differing sizes placed together, as well as lone objects and exploring tips for getting more realistic size relationships in our drawings. All you need is some loose paper (or a sketchbook), a (non-mechanical) pencil, an eraser, a ruler or other straight edge, and access to items around your house.

Suggested items (choose 3-5, varying sizes): a mug, a tall glass/tumbler, a bottle, vase, candlestick holder, small pot or vase with flowers or plant, small salt/pepper shaker, dice or other 3D small game piece.

Optional items: an Xacto knife, box cutter or razor, scissors, tape, and a scrap of flat cardboard or thick paper at least 5” x 7”, 8” x 10” in size.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-the-drawing-board-matters-of-size-online-class-tickets-103734785536

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. She recently stepped down from her Gallery Director position at the local non-profit HArt Gallery, where she worked for over three and a half years. She currently works as a professional artist, exhibiting her work locally and regionally, and continues to do arts education. She has been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, the Chattery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.