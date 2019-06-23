Backcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

During this field outing, our instructors will help you understand the information provided on your map, the proper use of your compass and how to put the two together while planning your trip and on the trail. We will cover the tricks of the trade relating to back country navigation as we apply our knowledge on the trail establishing a route, navigating the route and making necessary adjustments in the field.

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
