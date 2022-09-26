× Expand TheChattery.org 2022 Eventbrite Covers - 2 Backyard Chemistry: Making Herbal Cocktail Syrups

Maybe you’re an avid gardener wondering what you can do with all of the amazing botanicals in your own backyard? Have we got Monday plans for you! In Backyard Chemistry, Kaleena Goldsworthy of The Bitter Bottle will be joined by Ferris Mayfield of Transcend to elevate your syrup game in an exciting, new way. In this class, we will teach you the techniques needed to make 3 unique herbal syrups and allow you to taste them in both NA drinks and cocktails. Each attendee will get to taste the syrups and the drinks, and will have access to all of the recipes discussed in the class so they can replicate them at home for their friends and families! As part of the mission of Transcend, this class is a safe and inclusive space where everyone is welcome and accepted to learn.

Please note: Masks are optional

About the Instructor:

Ferris Mayfield is the founder of Transcend, a company that aims to provide elevated education and training in spirits and bartending for people seeking careers as hospitality professionals - especially members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Ferris has a passion for sustainability in bartending as well as education and creativity, and she is working on establishing a large presence in the Chattanooga community starting with sharing what she has learned with cocktail and spirit enthusiasts in a hands-on way, including some of her own secret recipes. Keep an eye out for Ferris and the Transcend brand around the city in the near future, here at the Chattery, and at your favorite local bars.

