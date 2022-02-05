Backyard Winter Herbs for Health

× Expand Megan Stone Take a walk on the herbal side, and discover what is in your backyard!

Take a walk on the herbal side and see what the plants in your own backyard can do for you. This immersive herbal experience will begin with plant identification and a walk around Crabtree Farms to get closer to our plant allies: narrow leaf plantain, blackberry leaf, and pine.

After our walk we will experience each one of these herbs: touching, smelling and tasting them in tea and tincture form. We will learn about their wonderful medicinal properties from ancient traditions to modern day science and what that means for us.

Get to know the plant allies in your own backyard and what they can do for you.

Our facilitator, Meagan Stone of Peach Stone Spa has been a massage therapist in the Chattanooga area for over 10 years. She believes that your body can feel good everyday and that medicine doesn’t have to be expensive or out of reach. In fact, it’s in your own backyard!