Get Hog Wild with us at Bacon & Barrel Festival, where we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. We will bring together Chattanooga’s best, most bacon-loving restaurants with whiskey distillers from near and far to savor a weekend of bacon, bbq and all the good things that come from old oak barrels - all to benefit the Chattanooga Market.

https://www.xorbia.com/e/eh/bacon-barrel-chattanooga