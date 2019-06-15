Bacon and Barrel

Join us at Bacon & Barrel Festival we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. We will bring together 15 of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor a weekend of bacon, bbq and all the good things that come from old oak barrels. Enjoy healthy portions of unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more.

Your ticket includes 15 whiskey samples, unlimited food samples, live music, a photo booth and more! Full sized beer and cocktails will be available for purchase at the cash bar. This event is 21+.