Bailey Bigger + Meagan Tyler Alford

Born and raised in small-town Arkansas, just outside of the musically historic city of Memphis, Tennessee, Bailey has always had a passion for songwriting. Picking up the guitar at only nine years old, she began to write songs within the first week of playing. Early influences including John Denver, Emmylou Harris, Joan Baez, and Bob Dylan, Bailey’s songs represent an era of authentic sound and songwriting that sometimes seems lost in our music industry today. Bailey won many competitions growing up for her songwriting and honest, raw performances, and begin to gain a following and name for herself in Memphis. At the age of 17, Bailey won “Memphis’ Best Song of 2017,” for her original song, “Wildflower.” Since then, she has performed many festivals and venues from 901 Fest, being one of 4 headliners at Celebrate Memphis Festival alongside Memphis artists such as Al Kapone and Lucero, AmericanaFest, The Levitt Shell, Sofar Sounds, and recorded at studios such as Dark Horse Studios, Sun Studios, and Ardent Studios. She has also been recognized as a top ten up and coming Americana artists you should be listening to by Ditty TV, and songwriters you should be listening to by Memphis Magazine.

After putting out her first single, “Time’s Gonna Tell,” at age 15, then “Wildflower,” at age 16, Bailey released her debut record independently in the summer of 2018, “Closer to Home.” She recorded these tracks at The Cabin Memphis, a studio on South Main Street run by Memphis’ own, Drew Erwin. The record includes Stephen Chopek on drums, Alice Hasen on violin, Carlos Gonzales on mandolin, Wyly Bigger on piano, and Drew Erwin on bass and banjo, with Bailey on vocals and acoustic guitar. “This record really represents my roots and the music I was raised on,” says Bailey, “It’s supposed to take the listener back to the days of sitting on the front porch with your family and neighbors, just playing music simply because it’s what you love.”

Following her first record, Bailey released her second EP, “Between the Pages,” in October of 2019. This she released with the University of Memphis’ record label, Blue TOM Records, which she signed to as a freshman. Playing on this record is Andrew Isbell on drums, Wyly Bigger on organ, Andrew Smith on electric guitar, Ben Walsh on bass, Carlos Gonzales on mandolin, Alice Hasen on violin, and Bailey on vocals and acoustic guitar. Jessica Willis engineered and mixed this record along with Bo Jackson who mastered it. “‘Between the Pages,’ was a more experimental record for me,” says Bailey, “Most of the songs weren’t written the way we recorded it. We all just jumped in the studio and went with whatever felt right. All of these songs are from the heart and straight out of my journal, hence the name of the record.”

