Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger

Join us for a bake sale and beers event at Wanderlinger Brewing, a winning combination! The bakers will be--YOU! Seriously, we need some home bakers (or pros) out there to sign up and donate their time and talent to this event. The proceeds of the sale will go directly to support the programs of the Chattanooga Sustainable Food Center.

Here's the details:

If you would like to bake a batch of something delicious for the event, please let us know what you have in mind. Message us or email hello@chattfoodcenter.org. We only have a limited number of spots for bakers at the brewery and we would like to diversify our offerings as much as possible. Think outside the box: Keto cupcakes, gluten free muffins, beet brownies, vegan fudge or any of the traditional goodies are welcome. The recommendation would be something that is wrapped or protected during transport; also recommended that things be easy to eat as it hard to drink a beer and eat a baguette but if that's your thing....

If it has something for folks that have food allergies or special diets, please note that on the label or packaging.

Wanderlinger is child and dog friendly so bring the kids and please someone sign up to bring baked dog treats for the pups.

If you willing to support our cause as a volunteer baker, please reach out at the contact info above and we will send you specific instructions.

Please help us get friends and family to attend this event. Its going to be really fun! Tease your food on SM before the event date, tag us on FB or IG of your baking sessions. We want to see it all.

And visit our table and learn more about the Chattanooga Sustainable Food Center, a new nonprofit addressing food access, nutrition education, and engagement with local agriculture.