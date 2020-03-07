Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger

to Google Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a bake sale and beers event at Wanderlinger Brewing, a winning combination! The bakers will be--YOU! Seriously, we need some home bakers (or pros) out there to sign up and donate their time and talent to this event. The proceeds of the sale will go directly to support the programs of the Chattanooga Sustainable Food Center.

Here's the details:

If you would like to bake a batch of something delicious for the event, please let us know what you have in mind. Message us or email hello@chattfoodcenter.org. We only have a limited number of spots for bakers at the brewery and we would like to diversify our offerings as much as possible. Think outside the box: Keto cupcakes, gluten free muffins, beet brownies, vegan fudge or any of the traditional goodies are welcome. The recommendation would be something that is wrapped or protected during transport; also recommended that things be easy to eat as it hard to drink a beer and eat a baguette but if that's your thing....

If it has something for folks that have food allergies or special diets, please note that on the label or packaging.

Wanderlinger is child and dog friendly so bring the kids and please someone sign up to bring baked dog treats for the pups.

If you willing to support our cause as a volunteer baker, please reach out at the contact info above and we will send you specific instructions.

Please help us get friends and family to attend this event. Its going to be really fun! Tease your food on SM before the event date, tag us on FB or IG of your baking sessions. We want to see it all.

And visit our table and learn more about the Chattanooga Sustainable Food Center, a new nonprofit addressing food access, nutrition education, and engagement with local agriculture.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
6154966070
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Bake Sale Fundraiser at Wanderlinger - 2020-03-07 17:00:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours