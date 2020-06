Balance! Art Off the Wall

Facebook Live Event: https://www.facebook.com/HunterMuseum/posts/10163842970220165

How do you make something look 3D? How do artists balance an artwork so that it stands tall? Explore sculpture in the Hunter Museum’s collection and use materials we have at home to build a sculpture of your own!

Materials:

Various types of paper- magazines, cardboard, cardstock, construction paper, old boxes

Scissors

Flat surface

Examples: