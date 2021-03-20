Ballet Esprit Open House and Silent Auction

Ballet Esprit, Modern Ballet Theatre Collective and School is new to the St. Elmo community, wand we want to invite you to participate in our Open House and Silent Auction as we join the St. Elmo Spring Fling to premiere our first dance film in lieu of our yearly gala and benefit next weekend, March 19/20!

Thrilled to newly inhabit 4000 Tennessee Avenue, the old Wann Funeral Home, since January 1, 2021; we welcome you to attend the Open House on March 20th or support our endeavors, as The Ballet Esprit Arts Centre, holding space for training, rehearsals and performances of all types of performing, and movement arts.

Festivities begin at 3p on Saturday with free outdoor dance performances from our Intensive Division students.

In house from 6pm-10pm every half hour, we will be premiering our dance film, The ALTER-Nut and Ode to Winter, featuring local dancers from the Ballet Esprit Collective, and music made from home by St. Elmo's own string artist Bryony Stroud-Watson, while hosting the Silent Auction.

