Ballet in the Park

to Google Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Arabesque, assemblé and attitude with the Chattanooga Ballet at Ballet in the Park, or you can just come watch this free and open to the public event. Starting at 5:30pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will give you a brief intro to the art of ballet class. This will be a very simple and modified class with ballet barres set up in the crowd with demonstrators at each barre to help you experience ballet. All moves will be beginner, and anyone is welcome to participate.

At 6pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will lead an interactive creative movement class for children and end the evening with delightful performances from the Chattanooga Ballet dancers.

Bring your own dinner and snacks or grab bites from the onsite food trucks along with your blankets or chairs for seating.

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Ballet in the Park - 2020-03-21 17:30:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours