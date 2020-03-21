Arabesque, assemblé and attitude with the Chattanooga Ballet at Ballet in the Park, or you can just come watch this free and open to the public event. Starting at 5:30pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will give you a brief intro to the art of ballet class. This will be a very simple and modified class with ballet barres set up in the crowd with demonstrators at each barre to help you experience ballet. All moves will be beginner, and anyone is welcome to participate.

At 6pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will lead an interactive creative movement class for children and end the evening with delightful performances from the Chattanooga Ballet dancers.

Bring your own dinner and snacks or grab bites from the onsite food trucks along with your blankets or chairs for seating.