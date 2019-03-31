Ballet in the Park

Come grab a food truck lunch and let the kids have an interactive experience in a free creative movement class followed by a performance from the Chattanooga Ballet starting at noon on Sunday, March 31.

Bring a picnic or grab food from the food trucks starting at noon. At 12:30pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will lead a creative movement class for kids followed by a ballet performance from 1:00-2:00pm.

Food trucks on site will be I ❤ Tacos, The Green Tambourine, Chatter Box Cafe and Clumpies Ice Cream Co.

This event is free and open to the public. Don't forget to bring a blanket or chairs for seating!

For more information, please email info@chattballet.org