Ballet in the Park

to Google Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 iCalendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come grab a food truck lunch and let the kids have an interactive experience in a free creative movement class followed by a performance from the Chattanooga Ballet starting at noon on Sunday, March 31.

Bring a picnic or grab food from the food trucks starting at noon. At 12:30pm, the Chattanooga Ballet will lead a creative movement class for kids followed by a ballet performance from 1:00-2:00pm.

Food trucks on site will be I ❤ Tacos, The Green Tambourine, Chatter Box Cafe and Clumpies Ice Cream Co.

This event is free and open to the public. Don't forget to bring a blanket or chairs for seating!

For more information, please email info@chattballet.org

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 iCalendar - Ballet in the Park - 2019-03-31 12:00:00
DI 16.10

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

March 12, 2019

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours