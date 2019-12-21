This Holiday season, Ballet Tennessee will bring a brand new production to the stage! Get ready for Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special!

Ballet Tennessee is so excited to bring a new production to the stage this holiday season!! Mark your calendars for

Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special

Saturday, December 21

2:00 pm

Center for Creative Arts

This performance will incorporate various styles, including Classical Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz and Musical Theater and will feature:

-*ORIGINAL* works by Anna Baker-VanCura, Lauren Day and Jenison Owens

-*NEW* choreography inspired by The Grinch, A Christmas Story, & Babes in Toyland

-Excerpts from Classical Ballets

-Excerpts from Original Ballets by Barry VanCura

Tickets on sale November 25 through Eventbrite. See ticket information below:

$18- Student/Senior

$20- Adult General Admission

(Not including Eventbrite processing fees)

Connect With Us!

Website: www.ballettennessee.org

Facebook: BALLET TENNESSEE

Instagram: ballet_tennessee