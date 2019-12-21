This Holiday season, Ballet Tennessee will bring a brand new production to the stage! Get ready for Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special!
Ballet Tennessee is so excited to bring a new production to the stage this holiday season!! Mark your calendars for
Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special
Saturday, December 21
2:00 pm
Center for Creative Arts
This performance will incorporate various styles, including Classical Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz and Musical Theater and will feature:
-*ORIGINAL* works by Anna Baker-VanCura, Lauren Day and Jenison Owens
-*NEW* choreography inspired by The Grinch, A Christmas Story, & Babes in Toyland
-Excerpts from Classical Ballets
-Excerpts from Original Ballets by Barry VanCura
Tickets on sale November 25 through Eventbrite. See ticket information below:
$18- Student/Senior
$20- Adult General Admission
(Not including Eventbrite processing fees)
