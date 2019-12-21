Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

This Holiday season, Ballet Tennessee will bring a brand new production to the stage! Get ready for Ballet Tennessee Holiday Special!

This performance will incorporate various styles, including Classical Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz and Musical Theater and will feature:

-*ORIGINAL* works by Anna Baker-VanCura, Lauren Day and Jenison Owens

-*NEW* choreography inspired by The Grinch, A Christmas Story, & Babes in Toyland

-Excerpts from Classical Ballets

-Excerpts from Original Ballets by Barry VanCura

Tickets on sale November 25 through Eventbrite. See ticket information below:

$18- Student/Senior

$20- Adult General Admission

(Not including Eventbrite processing fees)

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
423-821-2055
