Ballroom Dance & Lesson

Come celebrate the New Year with the Choo-Choo Chapter of USA Dance. On Friday, January 10, everyone is invited to attend our Foxtrot lesson taught by Christopher Holt and the dance that follows. All ages and skill levels are welcome. No previous dance experience or partner required for the 1-hour lesson or the 2-hour dance that follows. Start the year with fun and fitness all in one place. This month we encourage you to come dressed as your favorite movie star or character.

When:

Friday, January 10, 2020

7:30 pm – Foxtrot Lesson with Christopher Holt

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Social Dance

Where:

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost:

College Students: FREE with current ID

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00

For more information

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com