Ballroom Dance & Lesson

Come celebrate the New Year with the Choo-Choo Chapter of USA Dance. On Friday, January 10, everyone is invited to attend our Foxtrot lesson taught by Christopher Holt and the dance that follows. All ages and skill levels are welcome. No previous dance experience or partner required for the 1-hour lesson or the 2-hour dance that follows. Start the year with fun and fitness all in one place. This month we encourage you to come dressed as your favorite movie star or character.
When:
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:30 pm – Foxtrot Lesson with Christopher Holt
8:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Social Dance
Where:
Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist
4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Cost:
College Students: FREE with current ID
First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00
USA Dance Youth Members: FREE
USA Dance Members: $5.00
Non-Members: $10.00
For more information
Website: chattanoogausadance.com
Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance
Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com