Ballroom Dance & Waltz Lesson

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Choo-Choo Chapter of USA Dance. On Friday, February 14, Tisha Deal will be teaching a beginners Waltz class. No previous dance experience or partner required for the 1-hour lesson, or the 2-hour dance that follows. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Men will receive FREE admission for our February dance!!!!

When:

Lesson- 7:30-8:30pm Waltz lesson taught by Tisha Deal

Dancing - 8:30-10:30pm

Where:

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist Church

4315 Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost:

College Students: FREE with current ID

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00

For more information:

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com