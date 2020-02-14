Ballroom Dance & Waltz Lesson

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Choo-Choo Chapter of USA Dance. On Friday, February 14, Tisha Deal will be teaching a beginners Waltz class. No previous dance experience or partner required for the 1-hour lesson, or the 2-hour dance that follows. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Men will receive FREE admission for our February dance!!!!
When:
Lesson- 7:30-8:30pm Waltz lesson taught by Tisha Deal
Dancing - 8:30-10:30pm
Where:
Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist Church
4315 Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37411
Cost:
College Students: FREE with current ID
First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00
USA Dance Youth Members: FREE
USA Dance Members: $5.00
Non-Members: $10.00
For more information:
Website: chattanoogausadance.com
Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance
Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com