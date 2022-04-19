× Expand John Dooley Band of Other Brothers

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Seated Show

“Making music with these guys is like getting three scoops of ice cream instead of just one,” says Jeff Coffin, of his Band Of Other Brothers. “It’s like when your parents let you lick the frosting bowl after baking a cake or getting the birthday present you always wished for but were afraid to ask.”

In March, 2020 the Brothers — drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Sting), Jeff Coffin on saxophones/woodwinds (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), keyboardist Jeff Babko (James Taylor, Toto), Will Lee on bass and vocals (The Late Show with David Letterman, The Brecker Brothers), and guitarist Nir Felder (solo artist, Keyon Harrold)— reconnected from their home studios to record the album "Look Up" (8/13/21, Ear Up Records). “Because we were across the globe, there was a deeper meaning to the music for us, and hopefully listeners will get some joy from hearing it,” says Carlock. “And it’s a pretty killer band!

"Looking around the virtual room over here, I still can't believe I get to be in a band with these heroes of mine,” says Felder. “Here's to many more with this brilliant group of musicians I am so proud to get to call my brothers."

“We really did feel like a band immediately,” says Babko. Each player is a solo artist in his own right. “It takes a special set of folks to make something like this work.