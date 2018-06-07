Bands on the Bluff: Asian Fusion

Inspired by the East Meets West theme of our new exhibit of work by artist Karen LaMonte, tonight’s event will have an Asian fusion theme. We’ll feature music from I Can Japan, themed activities and Asian inspired drinks at our cash bar and ice cream treats available for purchase from Clumpie's. Admission to the performance as well as our Karen LaMonte exhibit is just $5 for adults (FREE for members and children 17 and under).

This performance is presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests and our temporary exhibitions are just $5 (FREE for members and guests 17 and under) as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.