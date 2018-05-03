Bands on the Bluff: Big Easy on the Bluff

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

We kick off this annual series tonight with a performance from MaryLovesJazz bringing in a sultry mix of traditional jazz, neo-soul, R&B and funk. We’ll also offer a wine tasting experience (for an additional $5) and have a cash bar. Plus there will be ice cream treats available for purchase from Clumpies and jazzy activities for guests of all ages.

This performance is presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests and our temporary exhibitions are just $5 (FREE for members and guests 17 and under) as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.

