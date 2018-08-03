Bands on the Bluff: Dancing to Embodied Beauty

Dance to a new rhythm with an exhibit-inspired performance and a dance and music experience presented by the The Pop-Up Project, musician Carl Cadwell.

We’ll have related activities and experiences for guests of all ages as well as a cash bar, frozen treats for purchase from Clumpies Ice Cream Co and access to our current exhibit of art by Karen Lamonte for just $5 (FREE for members and children 17 and under).

This performance is presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests and our temporary exhibitions are just $5 (FREE for members and guests 17 and under) as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.