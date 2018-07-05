Bands on the Bluff: Psychedelic Summer

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Charlie The Head will bring on the heat for some psychedlic fun. Enjoy live music, art activities and neon experiences. You'll also have access to our cash bar, ice cream treats available for purchase from Clumpies and access to our special exhibitions for just $5 (FREE for members and children 17 and under).

This performance is presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests and our temporary exhibitions are just $5 (FREE for members and guests 17 and under) as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
