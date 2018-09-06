Bands on the Bluff: Sounds and Sights of the City

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by a collection photograph of Knoxville, tonight we celebrate the Chattanooga sound. We’ll have this great live music by C-Grimey and others performing, themed activities for all ages, a cash bar and ice cream treats available for purchase from Clumpies .

This performance is generously sponsored by Coca Cola UNITED and presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

From 4-8 p.m. our permanent collection is free to all guests as part of Throwback Thursdays generously funded by Easy Auto and Publix Supermarket Charities.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
