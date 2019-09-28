Bands Together Benefit Concert

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

4 of Chattanooga's most energetic and talented bands come together to raise money to cover medical bills for the "Help Mia Fight For Sight" as this local 4 yr old child of Chattanooga Professional Musician Trinity Elizabeth Sharpe undergoes her 2nd eye surgery at Vanderbilt Hospital to regain her sight. Performers will be: The Trinity Band, Stellar's Jay Band, Up The Dose and Playin Possum Blues Band. Music starts at 8:00pm. $5.00 cover. Donations accepted all night for Mia. This will be a smoke free event.

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
