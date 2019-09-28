4 of Chattanooga's most energetic and talented bands come together to raise money to cover medical bills for the "Help Mia Fight For Sight" as this local 4 yr old child of Chattanooga Professional Musician Trinity Elizabeth Sharpe undergoes her 2nd eye surgery at Vanderbilt Hospital to regain her sight. Performers will be: The Trinity Band, Stellar's Jay Band, Up The Dose and Playin Possum Blues Band. Music starts at 8:00pm. $5.00 cover. Donations accepted all night for Mia. This will be a smoke free event.
Bands Together Benefit Concert
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsNew Moon Bash
-
Art & ExhibitionsMixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatScenic City Mud Run
-
Festivals & FairsChattanooga Readers and Writers Fair
Sunday
-
This & ThatRepticon Chattanooga
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Van Winkle
Monday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Big Dig
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJosh Kiser
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsLend Me Your Ear Exhibit
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits
-