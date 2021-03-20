Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul

Kimmie J Soul is an artist committed to promoting positive words of truth, hope, and love through the influence of Soul music.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online. Learn more and register your band to perform at soundcorps.org/bandwidth