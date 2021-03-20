Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul

Kimmie J Soul is an artist committed to promoting positive words of truth, hope, and love through the influence of Soul music.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online. Learn more and register your band to perform at soundcorps.org/bandwidth

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul - 2021-03-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul - 2021-03-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul - 2021-03-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bandwidth feat. Kimmie J Soul - 2021-03-20 14:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Monday

March 22, 2021

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Wednesday

March 24, 2021

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours