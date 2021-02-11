Bandwidth Live feat. Chattanooga Girls Rock

Join us as we explore the value and struggle of practicing self love as a musical artist with Kindora and Chanise Powell. Watch the stream at fb.com/soundcorps

Charity Painter of Chattanooga Girls Rock will moderate as we partner with SoundCorps' Bandwidth stage to get to know these local musicians and explore how we as a community can practice self love into 2021.

Chattanooga Girls Rock was born out of a sincere belief in the transformational effect of a music education (tailored to a wide variety of learning styles, musical interests, and abilities), a commitment to fostering a more inclusive and uplifting music scene in Chattanooga, and a desire to provide girls and gender non conforming youth with positive adult mentors and a supportive community where they can feel free to be exactly who they are.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online.