Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group

Dolphin Group is the modern synth-pop band of your dreams. Born out of the collaboration between childhood friends Zach Ruppert and Colin James, the duo began recording their debut album at home in 2018 with the intention of making an upbeat and exciting project inspired by the unique energy of 80's pop music, but with an aquatic twist.

Colin’s background in jazz drums and percussion marries well with Zach’s skill as a producer and bassist. Synthesizers, guitars, and vocals shine alongside the funky rhythmic backbone that the two create.

The duo has since morphed into a 5 piece on stage featuring Connor Harlan, Natalie Beatty, and Ashton Reilly in order to perform the layered arrangements crafted in the studio.

Tune in to watch the live stream at fb.com/soundcorps

Bandwidth is a new program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. We want to see Chattanooga bands thrive in a pandemic economy and beyond.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group - 2021-02-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group - 2021-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group - 2021-02-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group - 2021-02-04 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 4, 2021

Friday

February 5, 2021

Saturday

February 6, 2021

Sunday

February 7, 2021

Monday

February 8, 2021

Tuesday

February 9, 2021

Wednesday

February 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours