Bandwidth Live feat. Dolphin Group

Dolphin Group is the modern synth-pop band of your dreams. Born out of the collaboration between childhood friends Zach Ruppert and Colin James, the duo began recording their debut album at home in 2018 with the intention of making an upbeat and exciting project inspired by the unique energy of 80's pop music, but with an aquatic twist.

Colin’s background in jazz drums and percussion marries well with Zach’s skill as a producer and bassist. Synthesizers, guitars, and vocals shine alongside the funky rhythmic backbone that the two create.

The duo has since morphed into a 5 piece on stage featuring Connor Harlan, Natalie Beatty, and Ashton Reilly in order to perform the layered arrangements crafted in the studio.

Tune in to watch the live stream at fb.com/soundcorps

Bandwidth is a new program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. We want to see Chattanooga bands thrive in a pandemic economy and beyond.