Bandwidth Live feat. Jimmy Dormire

Bandwidth is a new program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. We want to see Chattanooga bands thrive in a pandemic economy and beyond.

Jimmy Dormire is a guitarist, singer-songwriter from Hartland, Michigan., a small town just North of Ann Arbor. Relocating to Nashville, Tennessee by way of Southern Florida in 1990 became a great career move for Jimmy.

From a three year run with artist Clinton Gregory to a fourteen year journey with Grammy nominated Atlantic recording group "Confederate Railroad", Jimmy has played to millions of people throughout the world and shared many a stage with Southern Rock legends (The Charlie Daniels Band, Dickey Betts/Allman Brothers Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Little Feat and 38 Special) as well as country music legends (Merle Haggard, George Jones and Johnny Cash).

While holding down the lead guitar spot in "Confederate Railroad" Jimmy was always able to let his signature style and tones shine through thus touching people with deep soulful emotion. Having years of pro experience under his belt, Jimmy is stepping out to "speak his own truth" as a guitarist with a deep prevailing wisdom and versatility.

A devout disciple of the Duane Allman and John Mclaughlin schools of tone and improvisation engrained a unique phrasing within Jimmy all his own. Breathing chordal thoroughfares amidst big warm tones fill the air with a sense of deep spirituality. The debut of "Premonition" marked a new journey for Jimmy as an artist with a vision and quest as a musician is to speak to souls with a transcending message of peace.