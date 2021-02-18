Bandwidth Live feat. Jody Harris & The Super Friendz

Tune in and watch one of the dandiest live streams of the year Thursday February 18 at 11:30 am via soundcorps. Combining the elements of spoken word, blues, jazz, gospel, hip hop and soul music, Griot Jody Harris and The Super Friendz aim to put on one of the coolest live performances of the new year! With an intro produced by Brian Harrison, this promises to be different! Everyone has a story to tell. This is the art of storytelling assisted by music enriching your essence! In conjunction with soundcorps and the songbirds studio foundation, this bandwidth live stream will function as a tribute to the arts, music, black history figures, family, love and life. Jody Harris is a versatile spoken word artist and freestyle vocalist who has been performing since 1988. He is a seasoned veteran of the stage and public spotlight. Joining him for this performance is a group of highly, talented superheroes starring as musicians. These musicians are all award winning, anomalies who have mastered their crafts. The overall objective of this special performance is to make the greats who came before us proud!

Jody Harris and The Super Friendz Band with Tirere Nelson, JV Smith, Ron Griffin, Steely Bruno and Barry Johann.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online.

Jody Harris is a new album out called "SPEAKING AURAGLYPHICS". Please check it out on YouTube and all streaming platforms. Support the arts in all forms and not hate! That's what cool people do! Stay gold!

Tip all musicians and support their social media pages! Cash app: $jodyelectronica