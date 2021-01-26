Bandwidth Live feat. Lon Eldridge

Lon Eldridge is often said to have talent and style well beyond his years. His warm and infectious musicality is sure keep you tuned in throughout the night, coupling masterful finger-style guitar with clever, brilliant vocals. You'll swear there's more than one person playing on stage!

Lon has toured both the USA and Europe, taking his unique blend of traditional pre-war blues, ragtime, and swing to whole new audiences. This is a show (and a moustache) you definitely don't want to miss!

Our first series of shows will be hosted by Marcus Patrick Ellsworth, a Chattanooga based spoken word artist and poet. Marcus is also the host of The Floor Is Yours, the monthly open mic variety show at Barking Legs Theater.

Are you a band or artist interested in leveling up you live stream game? Learn with us!

Bandwidth is a new program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. We want to see Chattanooga bands thrive in a pandemic economy and beyond.

Register your band to perform and learn at soundcorps.org/bandwidth