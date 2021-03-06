Bandwidth Live feat. SevenStones

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Bandwidth Live feat. SevenStones

Hard rock quartet originating in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ready to deliver a high explosive rock n roll experience.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online. Are you a band or group interested in leveling up your live stream? Register at https://soundcorps.org/bandwidth

Info

Concerts & Live Music
