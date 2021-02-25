Bandwidth Live feat. The Foothills

Bandwidth Live feat. The Foothills

The Foothills are an acoustic trio from Chattanooga, Tennessee who blends a diverse range of Americana traditions - folk, country, blues, soul, and bluegrass - in an effort to create timeless musical statements that delicately balance artistic integrity and popular appeal.

During this live-streamed set, The Foothills will perform songs from their two albums (Shadow of The Mountain and Rest Easy) as well as several new songs.

The live stream will begin promptly at 7:00pm EST on the SoundCorps Facebook page.

Event by SoundCorps

