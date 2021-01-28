Bandwidth Live feat. Tyler Andrew

Tyler Andrew is a Chattanooga born singer, songwriter, musician, and music director. A self-identified "saxtivsit" (saxophonist & activist) Tyler Andrew's soulful sounds tell stories of love, loss, anger, victory, and survival.

Watch him perform from the SoundCorps Studio in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday, January 28 at 7PM EST via SoundCorps' FB page.

Bandwidth is a program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. Participants in the program will be introduced to the tools and techniques used to create professional quality live performance online.