Barcade Party! is organized by Alive Music Collective

We're bringing some of the region's best progressive/alt rock bands together for a night of marvelous music, fun games, and adult beverages 🍻

Join us at Level Up Arcade & Billiards on Saturday, June 4!

Featuring performances from:

SUNSAP (Chattanooga, TN)

Local indie savants with years of experience rocking crowds from house shows to river boats.

🎧: https://spoti.fi/3rHLiRV

YOUNG ROBOT (Nashville, TN)

Transcendental sad boi party anthems from the heart of the Volunteer State.

🎧: https://spoti.fi/3L2OiQt

STRAY NOVA (Clarksville, TN)

Middle Tennessee rock quartet with a hint of blues & mischief.

🎧: https://spoti.fi/3MgeRls

CODY PARSON & THE HEAVY CHANGE (Clarksville, TN)

Earthy rock group with catchy rhythms and fun hooks.

🎧: https://bit.ly/3uWZZ5x

CROCTOPUSS (Chattanooga, TN)

Progressive psych rock outfit with funk, blues, and jazz influences.

This event was organized by the friendly team at Alive Music Collective.