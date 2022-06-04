Alive Music Collective
Barcade Party! is organized by Alive Music Collective
We're bringing some of the region's best progressive/alt rock bands together for a night of marvelous music, fun games, and adult beverages 🍻
Join us at Level Up Arcade & Billiards on Saturday, June 4!
Featuring performances from:
SUNSAP (Chattanooga, TN)
Local indie savants with years of experience rocking crowds from house shows to river boats.
🎧: https://spoti.fi/3rHLiRV
YOUNG ROBOT (Nashville, TN)
Transcendental sad boi party anthems from the heart of the Volunteer State.
🎧: https://spoti.fi/3L2OiQt
STRAY NOVA (Clarksville, TN)
Middle Tennessee rock quartet with a hint of blues & mischief.
🎧: https://spoti.fi/3MgeRls
CODY PARSON & THE HEAVY CHANGE (Clarksville, TN)
Earthy rock group with catchy rhythms and fun hooks.
🎧: https://bit.ly/3uWZZ5x
CROCTOPUSS (Chattanooga, TN)
Progressive psych rock outfit with funk, blues, and jazz influences.
