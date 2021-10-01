Barefoot in the Park

There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration of young love, new marriage, and your very own apartment five flights up in 1960’s New York City. After a breezy honeymoon, a pair of passionate young newlyweds settles down to some rocky happily-ever-aftering in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of Neil Simon’s romantic comedy BAREFOOT IN THE PARK.

The comedy follows a free-spirited bride and her buttoned-down groom who clearly demonstrate that opposites attract. Paul is a serious young lawyer and Corie is an impulsive young housewife. After a six-day honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, they settle down in a sparse apartment on the top floor of a New York City brownstone. (The exhausting stairs to the fifth-floor walkup are a running joke in the play.)

The show runs from Friday, September 24, through Sunday, October 10. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

For safety protocols, visit TheatreCentre.com/Safety.