Barefoot in the Park

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration of young love, new marriage, and your very own apartment five flights up in 1960’s New York City. After a breezy honeymoon, a pair of passionate young newlyweds settles down to some rocky happily-ever-aftering in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of Neil Simon’s romantic comedy BAREFOOT IN THE PARK.

The comedy follows a free-spirited bride and her buttoned-down groom who clearly demonstrate that opposites attract. Paul is a serious young lawyer and Corie is an impulsive young housewife. After a six-day honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, they settle down in a sparse apartment on the top floor of a New York City brownstone. (The exhausting stairs to the fifth-floor walkup are a running joke in the play.)

The show runs from Friday, September 24, through Sunday, October 10. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Comedy, Theater & Dance
