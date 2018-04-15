Have you seen Chattanooga from the river? The absolute best sightseeing of the lovely city of Chattanooga is from the Southern Belle Riverboat, the only cruise ship that gives you the very best views of the city and the Tennessee River.

Join the Humane Educational Society for the Bark-B-Q Boat Ride aboard the Southern Belle on Sunday, April 15th from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Guests will enjoy Pulled Pork sandwiches Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, unlimited soft drinks, tea and coffee (and cash bar)!

Bid on unique items in our silent auction while you take in gorgeous views! Meet our special guests, adoptable animals currently looking for their forever home at HES. Besides a great time, fantastic food and drinks, and a breathtaking view of our city; this event offers an opportunity to have a blast while giving back.

Proceeds benefit homeless animals at the Humane Educational Society!