Join us for the 4th Annual Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Party presented by Hair of the Dog Pub at McKamey - Saturday, October 20th! Bring the whole family, Fido too!

5-9pm Trick or Treating - Entry with dog or cat food/toy donation

4-5pm Costume Contest for Dogs and Humans - $5 per person/dog

5-10pm Terminal Brewhouse Beer Garden - Tickets available

5-10pm Free Football Fun Lounge - New this year! Enjoy the "Football Fun Lounge" featuring the big game on TV, yard games, s'mores, and more!

Beer Garden is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets available at: https://www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/barktober-fest-october-20th

All proceeds from Barktober Fest directly benefit the Hurricane Florence victims cared for by McKamey and other shelter animals.

Registration for the Dog Costume Contest will open at 3:00pm on Saturday at McKamey and close at 3:50pm. Human Costume Contest registration will open at 3:00pm and close at 4:35pm.

Costume Contest Categories - Prizes for 1st and 2nd Places:

Dogs Under 25lbs: Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Owner/Dog Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume.

Dogs Over 25lbs: Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Owner/Dog Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume.

Humans: Most Creative Costume, Most Realistic Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume.