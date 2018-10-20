Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Party

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Join us for the 4th Annual Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Party presented by Hair of the Dog Pub at McKamey - Saturday, October 20th! Bring the whole family, Fido too!

5-9pm Trick or Treating - Entry with dog or cat food/toy donation

4-5pm Costume Contest for Dogs and Humans - $5 per person/dog

5-10pm Terminal Brewhouse Beer Garden - Tickets available

 5-10pm Free Football Fun Lounge - New this year! Enjoy the "Football Fun Lounge" featuring the big game on TV, yard games, s'mores, and more! 

Beer Garden is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets available at: https://www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/barktober-fest-october-20th

All proceeds from Barktober Fest directly benefit the Hurricane Florence victims cared for by McKamey and other shelter animals.

Registration for the Dog Costume Contest will open at 3:00pm on Saturday at McKamey and close at 3:50pm. Human Costume Contest registration will open at 3:00pm and close at 4:35pm. 

Costume Contest Categories - Prizes for 1st and 2nd Places: 

Dogs Under 25lbs: Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Owner/Dog Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume. 

Dogs Over 25lbs: Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Owner/Dog Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume. 

Humans: Most Creative Costume, Most Realistic Costume, Crowd Favorite Costume.

