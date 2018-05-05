Barley Chattanooga -Cinco de Mayo Celebration

A Cinco De Mayo Fiesta/Celebration. We will be open to the public with no cover charge, two free live acts featuring, SHAKYS BAD KNEE an all original local 4-piece all original punk/alternative band, and John Konner a local Hip Hop artist. Special Surprise for the best worn sombrero. Starts at 8pm goes until 12am. Music starts 9pm sharp with John Konner, and finishing the night will be SHAKYS BAD KNEE. You don't wanna miss this!!! Barley Chattanooga will be open from 12pm-12am.