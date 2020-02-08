Barnes & Noble YA Book Signing

Barnes & Noble Hamilton Place 2230 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Dive into your next literary adventure!

On Saturday, February 8, YA author Tasha Madison will be at Barnes & Noble in Chattanooga, Tennessee from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tasha Madison's book, Fabric of a Generation, follows the family saga of the Wilson household. In this YA historical fantasy, a troubled teen's world is turned upside down when, after finding a mystical object in the attic, she is sent on various misadventures through time.

In the Chattanooga, Tennessee area? We would love to meet you!

Come buy a copy (or two).

Get it signed.

Let's chat about life and books.

𝐑𝐒𝐕𝐏 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄: https://www.facebook.com/events/496450061061539.

Barnes & Noble Hamilton Place 2230 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
