× Expand Mars Michael Barracuda: America's Heart Tribute

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Partially Seated Show

General Admission: $15

Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute is America's fantastic tribute to the famous rock band, Heart. Hailing from Music City (Nashville, TN), each highly talented member is world traveled with an impressive number of years of experience and skill. The band is known for their monster vocals, brilliant musicianship and unceasing stellar performances which has created a solid foundation for this fabulous tribute to HEART.

Taking everyone on a musical journey back in time, Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute articulately recreates the phenomenal songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s that are still loved by loyal Heart fans around the world! "We always look forward to captivating the crowd with the music of Heart. We are here to keep the light shining, to keep it alive, so their incredible music continues to live on,” says Shareen Ann King, who portrays Ann Wilson.

No Heart fan will be left disappointed once they experience Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute's highly energetic, power-packed, amazing show!