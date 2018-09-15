Barrett Baber

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Singer / Songwriter Barrett Baber gave millions of viewers an unforgettable introduction to a rising new artist and entertainer on the country music scene when he appeared on Season 9 of The Voice. Baber will be performing for Puckett's patrons on September 15 from 9-10:30pm

Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
