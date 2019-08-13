Join us for a little easy listening from Barron Wilson. The Dayton, Tennessee native plays a variety of cover songs accompanied by his acoustic guitar.
Kick off the weekend with a cold beer on the patio at FEED!
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
