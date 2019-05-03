Barron Wilson Trio

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for a little easy listening from Barron Wilson. The Dayton, Tennessee native plays a variety of cover songs accompanied by his acoustic guitar.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
